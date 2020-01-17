Nova Marine Carriers adds handysize bulker pair

Lugano-based Nova Marine Carriers, the dry bulk shipping company jointly owned by the Romeo family and Algoma Central Corporation, has started the new year with two significant deals.

The first was communicated directly from the company, announcing that “a new Imabari-built 38.000 dwt bulk carrier joined Nova Marine Carriers’ fleet. She has been named after very important place to Nova’s founder”. The vessel has been named Sider Montediprocida , with Monte di Procida the home town of Giovanni Romeo.

The second deal that has emerged is for the 2015-built handysize dry bulker Vanessa Oldendorff which is reported by brokers as sold by Oldendorff Carriers to Italian buyers for $17.5m, and includes a one-year time charter back. Sources tell Splash that the buyer is also Nova Marine Carriers.