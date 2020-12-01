Dry CargoEurope

Nova Marine Carriers grows fleet with two handysize deals

Nicola Capuzzo Nicola CapuzzoDecember 1, 2020
The Lugano-based shipping company Nova Marine Carriers, controlled by the italian families Romeo, Bolfo and Gozzi, has announced the purchase of a 2016-built handysize bulk carrier which it has renamed Sider Supreme.

Splash understand that the vessel is the Supreme Star, sold by Japan’s MC Shipping, part of Mitsubishi Corporation.

The price paid was not disclosed but according to Vesselsvalue.com the value of the former Supreme Star should be around $15m.

Nova Marine Carriers also confirmed that another handysize bulk carrier acquisition, the 2013-built Sider Olympia (ex Glorious Kamagari), also entering into the company’s fleet for a price of $12.8m.

