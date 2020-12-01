Nova Marine Carriers grows fleet with two handysize deals

The Lugano-based shipping company Nova Marine Carriers, controlled by the italian families Romeo, Bolfo and Gozzi, has announced the purchase of a 2016-built handysize bulk carrier which it has renamed Sider Supreme.

Splash understand that the vessel is the Supreme Star , sold by Japan’s MC Shipping, part of Mitsubishi Corporation.

The price paid was not disclosed but according to Vesselsvalue.com the value of the former Supreme Star should be around $15m.

Nova Marine Carriers also confirmed that another handysize bulk carrier acquisition, the 2013-built Sider Olympia (ex Glorious Kamagari), also entering into the company’s fleet for a price of $12.8m.