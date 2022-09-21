Nova Scotia targets 5 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030

The Canadian province of Nova Scotia has set a target to offer leases for 5 GW of offshore wind energy by 2030 to support its budding green hydrogen industry.

Leases for offshore wind development will be granted through a competitive bid process jointly managed by the provincial and federal governments, and the first call for bids will be in 2025.

After reaching the 5 GW target, calls for bids will be based on market opportunities.

Nova Scotia’s offshore wind industry will be developed in consultation with fishers, First Nations and other stakeholders. It will also take into account the federal-provincial regional assessment for offshore wind that is currently underway.

The province also announced that it is developing a green hydrogen action plan to be released in 2023. The plan will outline the role green hydrogen can play in the transition to clean energy and the steps the government will take to build this industry, which will help Nova Scotia reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Setting this target sends a clear signal to the world that Nova Scotia is open for business and becoming an international leader in offshore wind and green hydrogen development,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We are taking every opportunity to develop our renewable energy market, not only to fight global climate change, but also to create green jobs here in Nova Scotia.”