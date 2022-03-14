AmericasDry CargoEurope

NovaAlgoma adds five ships to fleet

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 15, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
NovaAlgoma

Canada’s Algoma Central Corporation and Swiss-based Nova Marine have bolstered their short sea shipping joint venture, NovaAlgoma, by acquiring three cement carriers from KGJ Cement and two handysize bulk carriers from Swire Bulk Holdings.

The first of the three cement carriers, the NACC Providence, previously named the Glory Atlantic, was delivered in early February. The second vessel will follow in early March and the third is expected to be delivered in late June.

The two handy bulkers, to be named the Sider Athena and the Sider Bear will join the NovaAlgoma Bulk Holdings fleet in late April and will be commercially managed by Nova Marine.

“We carefully consider each opportunity for growth and these vessel purchases fit perfectly into our long-term plan for sustaining a profitable business alongside our partners at Nova Marine,” said Gregg Ruhl, president and CEO of Algoma. “The three cement carriers will support increasing cement requirements and significant global infrastructure investments. The two handy-size vessels will be part of our active international sales and purchase vessel platform, which has delivered strong returns since 2018,” concluded Ruhl.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 15, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button