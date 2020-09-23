EuropeFinance and InsuranceGas

Novatek secures FSU financing from Gazprombank

Jason Jiang Jason Jiang September 23, 2020
Russian gas producer Novatek has secured a loan of EUR522m with a period of 16 years from Gazprombank to finance the construction of two floating gas storage facilities.

The 361,600 cu m FSUs will be built at an Asian yard, and will be deployed at Novatek’s Kamchatka and Murmansk Region projects in the Far East and used for year-round transshipment of LNG from the Arctic-ice class gas carriers onto conventional vessels.

The construction of the vessels will take three years.

Novatek is currently developing its largest gas project – Arctic LNG 2. Earlier this month, Smart LNG, the shipping joint venture between Sovcomflot (SCF) and Novatek, signed contracts with Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex to construct ten icebreaking Arc7 LNG carriers.

