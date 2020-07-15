‘Now is not the time for inward looking nationalism’: New BIMCO boss urges more governments to come to the rescue of crews

In one of his first public comments since taking the reins at BIMCO, David Loosley has hit out at the lack of international buy-in to crew changes.

In a press release sent out today entitled ‘Closed borders, closed minds’, Loosley, who took over this month from Angus Frew as secretary general of the shipowning organisation, expressed his disappointment that only 15 countries had participated in last week’s UK-convened crew change summit, with just 13 of them pledging to take action to help cut through bureaucratic red tape preventing crew changes, which is a step in the right direction.

“Now is not the time for inward looking nationalism – all governments need to step up to the mark and work together to provide a tangible international solution to a pressing international problem; robust, decisive and immediate action is needed to bring our seafarers home safely,” Loosley said.

Loosley joined BIMCO from the Institute of Marine Engineering Science & Technology (IMarEST), which he led for eight years. Prior to IMarEST was with the United Kingdom Hydrographic Office (UKHO).