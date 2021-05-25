Splash Extra

Nowhere to hide

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 26, 2021
For those who read Splash carefully the penny ought to have dropped long ago, but just in case anyone was in any doubt about access to cash for old school shipping, I reckon the most startling thing I’ve read all month on our site were the stats relayed by chief correspondent Adis Ajdin last week that green bonds and loans from the worldwide banking sector have exceeded the value of fossil financing so far this year for the first time since records began.

Bloomberg data, covering close to 14...

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.
