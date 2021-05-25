Nowhere to hide

For those who read Splash carefully the penny ought to have dropped long ago, but just in case anyone was in any doubt about access to cash for old school shipping, I reckon the most startling thing I’ve read all month on our site were the stats relayed by chief correspondent Adis Ajdin last week that green bonds and loans from the worldwide banking sector have exceeded the value of fossil financing so far this year for the first time since records began.

Bloomberg data, covering close to 14...