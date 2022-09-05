NPCC awarded $548m ADNOC contract

National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), part of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), has won a $548m engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract from ADNOC Offshore to build a new main gas line at Lower Zakum field offshore of Abu Dhabi.

The award will increase Lower Zakum field’s gas production capacity from 430m to 700m scfd, supporting ADNOC’s plans to enable gas self-sufficiency for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and cater to increasing global energy demand.

The project will be completed in 2025 and will see the construction of a new subsea pipeline that will run 85 km from Zakum West Super Complex to Das Island. It also includes provisions to construct, install and test a new platform at the super complex as well as a new gas receiving facility at Das Island.

With this award, ADNOC Offshore and its international partners have invested more than $5bn in recent weeks in the long-term development of Abu Dhabi’s offshore operations. The awards included contracts worth more than $3.4bn awarded to ADNOC Drilling to accelerate offshore growth activities and a $1.1bn contract awarded to ADNOC Logistics and Services to enhance offshore operations.