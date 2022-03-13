NRP teams with Briese Schifffahrt for eco handy bulker resale

Norwegian investment firm Ness, Risan & Partners (NRP) has joined forces with Germany’s Briese Schiffahrt to add another bulker to its fleet.

NRP said the 40,000 dwt resale eco handysize bulk carrier, currently under construction at Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering (JNS) in China, will deliver in June 2022.

No price has been revealed for the vessel that, when delivered, would comply with EEDI phase II and, according to NRP, be one of the greenest and modern vessels in its segment, with fuel savings of up to 45% compared to similar secondhand tonnage.

In December last year, NRP partnered with the same German shipowner and operator to acquire a 37,100 dwt handy bulker built in 2014 and fixed to Oldendorff Carriers.