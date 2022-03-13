Dry CargoEurope

NRP teams with Briese Schifffahrt for eco handy bulker resale

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 14, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
JNS

Norwegian investment firm Ness, Risan & Partners (NRP) has joined forces with Germany’s Briese Schiffahrt to add another bulker to its fleet.

NRP said the 40,000 dwt resale eco handysize bulk carrier, currently under construction at Jiangmen Nanyang Ship Engineering (JNS) in China, will deliver in June 2022.

No price has been revealed for the vessel that, when delivered, would comply with EEDI phase II and, according to NRP, be one of the greenest and modern vessels in its segment, with fuel savings of up to 45% compared to similar secondhand tonnage.

In December last year, NRP partnered with the same German shipowner and operator to acquire a 37,100 dwt handy bulker built in 2014 and fixed to Oldendorff Carriers.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 14, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button