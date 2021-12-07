NTS puts AW Ship Management in charge of three nuclear cargo vessels

London-based AW Ship Management has won a £59m ($78m) contract to manage three vessels on behalf of Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS), which was officially launched earlier this year by the UK state-owned Nuclear Decommissioning Authority.

Under a five-year contract, AW Ship Management will deliver all technical and crew management services for NTS’ nuclear cargo fleet, and a pool of around 130 seafarers. The contract comes with two options to extend the deal for a further two years.

“We’ve developed a prominent position for our business supporting public sector fleets and this contract win is testament to our long-standing experience in the market. Our team consists of highly skilled maritime professionals who crucially know how to adapt their knowledge to reflect the needs of different, specialist vessels,” said Paul Trudgeon, managing director of AW Ship Management.

A handover period is underway, with the full contract scope due to commence in April next year. As part of the agreement, AW Ship Management will maintain a base in Barrow-in-Furness in Cumbria, which has been the home port of NTS’ vessels for over 40 years.