Nuclear power pursued by Canadian port

The Belledune Port Authority (BPA), which manages the Port of Belledune in northern New Brunswick, Canada, is working with Cross River Infrastructure Partners to pursue the use of advanced small modular reactor (aSMR) technology as part of a future expansion at the port.

The development proposes to use aSMR from ARC Clean Technology Canada (ARC) to generate a minimum of 1 GW of zero-emission firm heat and power for industrial users at the port’s Green Energy Hub, announced in October and planned to attract sustainable industry powered by clean and green energy.

Pending feasibility studies, environmental approvals and Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission licensing, the project could reach commercial operation between 2030 and 2035.

Project developer Cross River and ARC have committed to early engagement with stakeholders, local communities and First Nations prior to and during the formal regulatory approvals process. Information sessions will be scheduled in the coming weeks and months to ensure meaningful and transparent dialogue.

“We look forward to exploring the use of aSMR technology as part of our portfolio of clean energy projects at the Green Energy Hub, along with new wind energy developments, solar and biomass, as well as leading-edge energy storage solutions,” said BPA President and CEO Denis Caron in a media release.

The aSMR project would see the development of an ARC-100 unit to serve as an energy source for expanded hydrogen production and other industries based at the port.

“One of the key advantages of the ARC reactors is their ability to provide a tremendous amount of high-temperature steam and power in a small space. As they are utilising proven technology, we believe the ARC-100 is the best advanced nuclear reactor to provide as an energy solution for heavy industry,” said Andrew Wilder, CEO of Cross River Infrastructure Partners.

“The ARC-100 unit uses an inherently safe and proven technology with relatively low cost of modular construction and operation,” said Bill Labbe, CEO of ARC Canada.

The BPA announced in August that it reached an agreement in principle with Cross River to develop a green hydrogen production facility at the port, which will be located at the Green Energy Hub.