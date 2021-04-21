Nuclear Transport Solutions formally launched in the UK

The UK state-owned Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) has officially launched a new nuclear transport organisation, Nuclear Transport Solutions (NTS).

In February 2020, the NDA announced its decision to restructure its operations and create a single nuclear transport division, which became NTS.

NTS started operating as a single organisation on February 1 but was publicly launched this week. It currently has a workforce of over 700 and specialises in a wide range of activities that underpin nuclear transport and logistics operations. It also provides consultancy services on nuclear transport issues.

NTS currently operates three specialist nuclear transport vessels – Pacifics Grebe; Egret; and Heron – which carry international shipments of irradiated nuclear fuel, plutonium and high-level radioactive wastes to storage and reprocessing facilities within the UK and other countries. A fourth vessel, Oceanic Pintail, ended service in November 2020.

To date these vessels have shipped over 2,000 nuclear casks to countries including Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland and the USA.

The CEO of NTS Seth Kybird commented: “We have created NTS to become the leading global provider of safe, secure and reliable nuclear transport solutions – building on the experience and capabilities of DRS, International Nuclear Services and PNTL to deliver great value for our UK and international customers.”