NY Bight offshore wind lease auction to continue into a third day, bids now total more than $3.3bn

The US Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) offshore wind auction currently underway for leases of six areas in the NY Bight will continue into a third day on Friday. Total offers for the leases, after 46 rounds of bidding, are now at more than $3.3bn.

The 488,201 acres available off the coast of New York and New Jersey have been split into sections that range from 43,056 acres to 125,964 acres. Perhaps not surprisingly, the smallest section currently has the lowest bid, at $140m, and the largest section has the highest, at $900m.

The bids have not been publicly attributed to participants. Only when the process is completed will winning bidders be named.

No bidder will be permitted to win more than one lease.