NY State submits funding proposal for offshore wind staging and assembly port at Arthur Kill

New York State, through its Empire State Development (ESD) agency, has applied for financial support from the US Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Grant Program for construction of Arthur Kill Terminal (AKT) on Staten Island. AKT will be an offshore wind staging and assembly port built through a partnership between ESD and Arthur Kill Terminal, LLC.

New York currently has five offshore wind projects and five ports in active development; at more than 4,300 MW, these projects represent nearly 50% of the capacity needed to meet the state’s target of 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035.

Boone Davis, President and CEO of AKT, said in a release, “As New York continues to build out its green economy, AKT is the latest example of the purpose-built port infrastructure that will maximize economic benefits and job creation from a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Offshore wind staging and assembly ports are critical infrastructures for enabling the timely and cost-effective construction of offshore wind projects.”