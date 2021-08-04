AmericasOffshorePorts and LogisticsRenewables

NY State submits funding proposal for offshore wind staging and assembly port at Arthur Kill

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 4, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
AOT

New York State, through its Empire State Development (ESD) agency, has applied for financial support from the US Department of Transportation’s Port Infrastructure Development Grant Program for construction of Arthur Kill Terminal (AKT) on Staten Island. AKT will be an offshore wind staging and assembly port built through a partnership between ESD and Arthur Kill Terminal, LLC.

New York currently has five offshore wind projects and five ports in active development; at more than 4,300 MW, these projects represent nearly 50% of the capacity needed to meet the state’s target of 9,000 MW of offshore wind by 2035.

Boone Davis, President and CEO of AKT, said in a release, “As New York continues to build out its green economy, AKT is the latest example of the purpose-built port infrastructure that will maximize economic benefits and job creation from a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Offshore wind staging and assembly ports are critical infrastructures for enabling the timely and cost-effective construction of offshore wind projects.”

Tags
Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarAugust 4, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar

Kim Biggar started writing in the supply chain sector in 2000, when she joined the Canadian Association of Supply Chain & Logistics Management. In 2004/2005, she was project manager for the Government of Canada-funded Canadian Logistics Skills Committee, which led to her 13-year role as communications manager of the Canadian Supply Chain Sector Council. A longtime freelance writer, Kim has contributed to publications including The Forwarder, 3PL Americas, The Shipper Advocate and Supply Chain Canada.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button