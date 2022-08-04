NYK adds to LPG-fuelled VLGC orderbook 

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has signed up for an additional 86,700 cu m liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied ammonia gas (NH3) carrier, taking its orderbook at fellow shipbuilder Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) to four.

The 230 m long LPG-powered vessel will be delivered from KHI’s Sakaide Works in 2025 and, just like the previous trio ordered last December and April this year, will be equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia at the same time.

Financial details have not been disclosed for the latest order, which represents Kawasaki Heavy’s eighth LPG/ammonia carrier.

Fuelled by low-sulfur fuel oil and LPG, the newbuild will meet the latest SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization and EEDI Phase 3 regulations.

Compatriots K Line and Eneos, as well as Singapore-based Kumiai Navigation, a subsidiary of Japan’s Kumiai Senpaku, also ordered similar vessels for entry into the market between 2023 and 2025.