NYK and Fugro form geotechnical vessel partnership for offshore wind market

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Dutch firm Fugro on an offshore geotechnical investigation vessel business related to offshore wind power generation.

NYK and Fugro will commence a joint study for the operation of an offshore geotechnical investigation vessel to provide a geotechnical service for offshore wind projects off Japan.

NYK expects geotechnical demand within the offshore wind power generation market to expand after a new law intended to facilitate the development of offshore wind projects off Japan became effective last year.

“In response to the rapidly increasing demand for undersea ground surveys, a shortage of offshore geotechnical investigation vessels has become apparent in Japan, so NYK has decided to cooperate with Fugro to address this issue,” NYK said.