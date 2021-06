Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) have launched a startup accelerator programme designed to promote efforts to decarbonise.

MC and NYK will team up with Startupbootcamp Australia (SBC Australia), a branch of one of the largest Europe-origin accelerators Startupbootcamp Group.

Deadline for applications is August 2 with a first demo day of the finalists set for December.