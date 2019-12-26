NYK and MOL enter LNG-powered coal carriers agreement with Kyushu Electric Power

Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power has entered into long-term transport agreements to deploy LNG-fueled coal carriers with domestic shipping groups NYK and MOL.

The vessels are expected to become the world’s first LNG-fueled large coal carriers, under the operation of both NYK and MOL, to import coal to Kyuden’s coal-fired power plants.

LNG for Kyuden’s thermal power plants will be supplied to the vessels as fuel at the loading facility of Kitakyushu Liquefied Natural Gas, a 75% owned subsidiary of Kyuden.

Both NYK and MOL have been making efforts in the development and adoption of eco-ships to reduce the environmental impact of shipping.

Earlier this month, MOL teamed up with e5 Lab, a Japanese vessel electrification and digitalisation solution provider, to conduct a joint study of a hybrid pure car carrier equipped with a hydrogen fuel cell system and large-capacity batteries.

In September, NYK became the first Japanese shipping company to complete a carbon-neutral voyage by offsetting 5,000 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2), equivalent to the CO2 emitted by NYK’s environmental flagship car carrier Aries Leader during one voyage between Japan and the Middle East. It also ordered one LNG-fueled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC) at domestic yard Shin Kurushima Toyohashi Shipbuilding.