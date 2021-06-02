NYK and Yara join forces in ammonia shipping R&D project

Big names in Japanese maritime are joining forces with a top European fertilizer producer to explore the development of an ammonia-fuelled ammonia gas carrier.

Shipowning major Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Japan’s largest shipbuilding group Nihon Shipyard and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) have signed an memorandum of understanding with Yara International to press ahead with an ammonia ship design breakthrough.

“Through this joint R&D, we will promote the use of ammonia as a marine fuel and aim to provide a stable supply to meet existing demand (including chemical products and raw materials for fertilizers) and new demand (including fuel use in domestic thermal power plants), which is expected to grow in the future,” NYK stated in a release.

In related news, NYK revealed today it has decided to invest in a company created by the Tokyo Institute of Technology. Tsubame BHB is working on the practical application of an on-site ammonia synthesis system that uses a special catalyst technology to produce a required amount of ammonia at a required location. The company aims to commercialise a technology that can produce ammonia at lower temperatures and pressures than conventional technologies using an electride catalyst invented by professor emeritus Hideo Hosono of the Tokyo Institute of Technology.