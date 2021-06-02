AsiaBunkeringEnvironmentEuropeGas

NYK and Yara join forces in ammonia shipping R&D project

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 2, 2021
0 55 1 minute read
NYK Line

Big names in Japanese maritime are joining forces with a top European fertilizer producer to explore the development of an ammonia-fuelled ammonia gas carrier.

Shipowning major Nippon Yusen Kaisha, Japan’s largest shipbuilding group Nihon Shipyard and Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) have signed an memorandum of understanding with Yara International to press ahead with an ammonia ship design breakthrough.

“Through this joint R&D, we will promote the use of ammonia as a marine fuel and aim to provide a stable supply to meet existing demand (including chemical products and raw materials for fertilizers) and new demand (including fuel use in domestic thermal power plants), which is expected to grow in the future,” NYK stated in a release.

In related news, NYK revealed today it has decided to invest in a company created by the Tokyo Institute of Technology. Tsubame BHB is working on the practical application of an on-site ammonia synthesis system that uses a special catalyst technology to produce a required amount of ammonia at a required location. The company aims to commercialise a technology that can produce ammonia at lower temperatures and pressures than conventional technologies using an electride catalyst invented by professor emeritus Hideo Hosono of the Tokyo Institute of Technology.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 2, 2021
0 55 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button