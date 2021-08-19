NYK assists in Crimson Polaris oil cleanup operations

NYK Line, as the charterer of the Crimson Polaris , has sent teams to assist the cleanup of the oil spill the wrecked wood chip carrier caused off the coast of Hachinohe, Japan last week.

The company said it has dispatched the first group of 10 people for two days and one night and plans to continue sending more personnel to help with the cleanup efforts.

“From the standpoint of being involved in this accident as a charterer, we have decided to first recruit workers to clean the cargo washed ashore on the beach and dispatch them to the site.”

The 49,500 dwt ship broke apart and started spilling oil last Thursday about 4 km off Japan after running aground at the Hachinohe Port a day earlier. The MI-DAS Line-owned vessel had about 1,550 metric tonnes of heavy oil and about 130 metric tonnes of diesel oil onboard.

The oil spill, which spread around 24 km north of the coastline, reached Japanese shores last Friday. The extent of the environmental impact remains unclear, but Japanese media reported that several fishing grounds have been contaminated. Investigations into the accident are ongoing.