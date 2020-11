Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has bought out its partners in a European LNG bunkering business. Launched in 2016, Gas4Sea was created with ENGIE, Mitsubishi Corporation, NYK Line, and Fluxys, and controlled the Engie Zeebrugge, one of the world’s first LNG bunkering vessels.

NYK has now bought out the holding company and taken on the ship, which has changed name to Green Zeebrugge.

Built by Hanjin Heavy in South Korea, the 5000 cu m Green Zeebrugge was delivered in 2017.