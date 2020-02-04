Home Sector Operations NYK contracts second LNG-fuelled PCTC February 4th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Operations

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has concluded a contract with Shin Kurushima Dockyard to build a second LNG-fuelled pure car and truck carrier (PCTC).

The ship, capable of carrying 7,000 units will deliver in 2022. No price was revealed.

In addition to these LNG-fuelled PCTCs, NYK will take delivery of an LNG-fuelled coal carrier in 2023.

NYK said in a release today it views LNG fuel as a “bridging” technology to realise future zero-emission ships.