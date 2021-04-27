AsiaOffshoreRenewables

NYK eyes crew transfer vessel sector

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), one of Japan’s largest shipowners, has indicated its keenest to get into the crew transfer vessel (CTV) segment in the booming offshore wind sector.

NYK and Akita Eisen Kisen Kaisha, the only towing company in Akita prefecture, have agreed to a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a crew transfer vessel (CTV) mainly in the waters off Akita prefecture, a northern district on Japan’s main island of Honshu. This is a stepping stone for NYK to get more involved in the sector.

“In the future, the NYK Group will consider the commercialization of CTV ownership and ship management by utilizing the knowledge of CTVs gained through the group’s collaboration with the Northern Offshore Group in Sweden, in addition to the knowledge and network of Akita Eisen,” NYK said in a release today.

The Japanese government has set a goal of installing offshore wind farms capable of producing 30m to 45m KW by 2040.

