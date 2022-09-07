AsiaGas

NYK fixes LNG carrier to Osaka Gas

NYK

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has secured a multi-year time charter deal for a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The Japanese shipping giant has fixed the 2022-built Grace Freesia to Osaka Gas International Transport, a subsidiary of Daigas Group.

The 174,000 cu m vessel, built by Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, comes equipped with a WinGD dual-fuel slow-speed diesel engine that NYK said has superior fuel-consumption efficiency and can operate on marine gas oil or boil-off gas stored in the cargo tank.

Earlier this month, NYK also penned a long-term LNG charter contract with a subsidiary of compatriot Kyuden Group. The vessel will be delivered by Samsung Heavy Industries in 2024. Financial details surrounding either of the deals have not been revealed.

