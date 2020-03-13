Home Sector Tech NYK heralds world’s first onboard use of digital currency March 13th, 2020 Sam Chambers Asia, Operations, Tech

The world’s first onboard use of digital currency has occurred through the MarCoPay fintech platform, which is operated by Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and the Philippine-owned Transnational Diversified Group (TDG).

Using MarCoPay, onboard purchases of daily necessities have been done digitally on a number of vessels, including those operated by other companies, and even in an unstable onboard communication environment.

NYK and TDG said today they continue to prepare for a full launch, which will include the transmission of funds overseas to family members, by improving the efficiency of digital settlements and international remittances, promoting cashless operations onboard, and expanding the network in which MarCoPay can be used by shipowners and shipmanagement companies outside NYK.