AsiaTech

NYK invests in Japanese AI firm

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 30, 2023
0 4 Less than a minute
NYK

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has entered into a business and capital alliance agreement with Sony-backed artificial intelligence (AI) firm Ghelia.

NYK is investing in Ghelia and the two companies will now collaborate on R&D for autonomous ships, as well as pintroducing Ghelia’s AI technologies to business processes in NYK’s sales and corporate divisions.

Hideki Suzuki, executive officer of NYK, commented: “In the future, we expect to not only practically utilise AI technologies in NYK but also work on creating new value by providing AI services that lead the shipping industry.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 30, 2023
0 4 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button