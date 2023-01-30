NYK invests in Japanese AI firm

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has entered into a business and capital alliance agreement with Sony-backed artificial intelligence (AI) firm Ghelia.

NYK is investing in Ghelia and the two companies will now collaborate on R&D for autonomous ships, as well as pintroducing Ghelia’s AI technologies to business processes in NYK’s sales and corporate divisions.

Hideki Suzuki, executive officer of NYK, commented: “In the future, we expect to not only practically utilise AI technologies in NYK but also work on creating new value by providing AI services that lead the shipping industry.”