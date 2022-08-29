AsiaBunkeringDry CargoEnvironment

NYK invests in tech to convert garbage onboard into biofuels

Sam Chambers August 29, 2022
Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is looking at converting waste onboard into energy. Japan’s second largest shipping line by dwt has invested in Sustainable Energy, which operates an energy supply business using unused resources such as flammable waste generated in cities.

Sustainable Energy has developed its own integrated subcritical-water organic-waste power-generation system, or ISOP system, which decomposes organic substances using subcritical-water-treating technology and ultimately produces green energy products such as biofuels. Through this investment, NYK will begin joint studies on converting organic waste such as garbage and sludge generated on vessels into fuel by utilising the ISOP system.　

The ISOP system decomposes organic substances such as flammable waste into low-molecular-weight compounds using subcritical-water-treating technology in a closed space to generate energy raw materials.

The ISOP system does not require waste segregation and is effective for flammable waste, vinyl and plastic, styrene foam, clothing, food waste, organic sludge, animal manure and sludge, wood chips, and almost all other organic substances. The ISOP system can be easily made larger or smaller, and even movable vehicle-mounted models are being developed.

Compatriot shipping line Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has been working on similar technology. Microplastics fished out of the sea via a special device MOL has developed and installed on one of its woodchip carriers have been converted into energy products not dissimilar to wood pellets. MOL’s microplastic collection device works during operation of the ballast water treatment system.

