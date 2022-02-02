NYK joins PowerX in developing electric vessels

Following deals with Imabari Shipbuilding and class society DNV, Japanese power transfer vessel developer PowerX has now joined forces with compatriot shipping giant, Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).

The two companies have signed a memorandum of understanding for the development of energy storage solutions for ships, as well as pilot-testing of the so-called Power ARK power transfer vessels and electric ships.

PowerX said it would leverage NYK’s expertise in shipping to create an energy breakthrough in the renewables industry while also working together to promote zero-emission vessels.

The company has set out to develop an electrically powered 100 teu trimaran specially designed for transferring offshore wind energy in Japan’s coastal waters. When completed by Japan’s largest shipbuilder in 2025, the ship should go into full-scale operation after prototype testing.

The initial model will carry 100 grid batteries and is expected to transport enough electricity for around 210,000 Japanese households in just one single trip. Future plans include the construction of larger ships – the 150 m long Power ARK 1000 and the 220 m long Power ARK 3000.