NYK joins the rush for LPG/ammonia carrier orders

Kawasaky Heavy

Japan’s shipping major, Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), has joined compatriot players with orders at Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) for an 86,700 cu m liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied ammonia gas (NH3) carrier powered by LPG.

The 230 m long vessel will be delivered from KHI’s Sakaide Works in 2024 and equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and liquefied ammonia at the same time.

Financial details have not been disclosed for the latest order, which represents Kawasaki Heavy’s fifth LPG/ammonia carrier, twelfth LPG-fuelled LPG carrier project, and 75th LPG carrier overall.

The newbuild will meet the latest SOx emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization and EEDI Phase 3 regulations. K Line and Eneos also ordered the same LPG-powered 86,700 cu m ships earlier this year. These vessels will enter the market in 2023.

