AsiaGasGreater ChinaMiddle East

NYK, K Line, MISC and China LNG order more Qatar-bound gas ships

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 3, 2022
0 25 1 minute read
MISC

A quartet of Asian shipping powerhouses have won the next tranche of business in the huge QatarEnergy fleet expansion project.

A consortium comprising Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) from Japan, Malaysia’s MISC and China LNG Shipping, the Cosco/China Merchants joint venture, have ordered five 174,000 cu m LNG carriers at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China. The ships will deliver from 2025, going into 2026.

In August, the same Asian grouping ordered seven 174,000 cu m LNG carriers at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, also for the Qatar project.

MISC’s president and group CEO, Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam said, “In this evolving energy industry, collaborative partnerships are vital to ensuring success in fulfilling the growing demand for energy and achieving sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.”

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 3, 2022
0 25 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button