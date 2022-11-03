NYK, K Line, MISC and China LNG order more Qatar-bound gas ships

A quartet of Asian shipping powerhouses have won the next tranche of business in the huge QatarEnergy fleet expansion project.

A consortium comprising Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha (K Line) from Japan, Malaysia’s MISC and China LNG Shipping, the Cosco/China Merchants joint venture, have ordered five 174,000 cu m LNG carriers at Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding in China. The ships will deliver from 2025, going into 2026.

In August, the same Asian grouping ordered seven 174,000 cu m LNG carriers at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea, also for the Qatar project.

MISC’s president and group CEO, Captain Rajalingam Subramaniam said, “In this evolving energy industry, collaborative partnerships are vital to ensuring success in fulfilling the growing demand for energy and achieving sustainable value creation for all our stakeholders.”