NYK orders 12 LNG-fuelled car carriers

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is set to spend Y100bn ($912m) on 12 LNG-fuelled car carriers, according to Japanese newswire Nikkei.

The order – split between two Japanese yards – is the largest Japanese contract for LNG-fuelled ships.

The order will be split 50:50 between Shin Kurushima Dockyard and Nihon Shipyard. The ships will be able to transport 7,000 cars each.

NYK confirmed the Nikkei report today saying the ships would deliver from 2025 to 2028.