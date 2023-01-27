AsiaBunkeringGas

NYK orders fifth LPG/ammonia carrier

Sam Chambers January 27, 2023
Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has ordered a fifth LPG-duel fuel very large LPG / liquefied ammonia gas carrier (VLGC) from Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI). The ship, equipped with separate cargo tanks designed to carry LPG and ammonia, will be built at the KHI Sakaide Works shipyard and is set for delivery in 2026. The ship is also expected to be ammonia ready, whereby it will be able to use ammonia as a fuel as well in the future.

No price has been revealed for this latest 86,700 cu m ship order which cements NYK’s position as one of the shipping companies most committed to ammonia.

