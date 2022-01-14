NYK orders LNG-fuelled cape quartet

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has signed up for a total of four LNG-fuelled capesize bulk carrier newbuildings at shipyards in Japan and China.

The Tokyo-headquartered shipping major has divided orders between Nihon Shipyard, who will build two ships, while one vessel each will be constructed at fellow Namura Shipbuilding and CSSC-affiliated Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding.

No price has been revealed for this order. The ships will deliver sequentially from 2024 to 2025 and, according to NYK, slash CO2 emissions by around 40%, SOx by 100% and NOx by 85%, compared to conventional ships.

NYK said that LNG as a marine fuel is expected to be a bridge solution to next-generation zero-emission vessels. Last year, the company splashed around $912m on 12 LNG-fuelled car carriers to deliver from 2025 to 2028 and joined forces with supermajor BP to collaborate on future fuels and green shipping solutions.

“Going forward, we will continue to systematically and gradually introduce LNG-powered vessels until the realisation of zero-emission vessels that use marine fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia,” the company added.