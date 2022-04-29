NYK orders six LNG carriers at Hudong-Zhonghua for CNOOC charter

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has gone to Shanghai for its latest expansion of its LNG fleet, inking orders for six 174,000 cu m vessels with CSSC Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding worth a combined $1.26bn.

China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) will take the vessels on long term charter with delivery dates stretching all the way out to 2027 at the increasingly busy shipyard, which holds the distinction of being the first Chinese shipbuilder to build an LNG ship 15 years ago.