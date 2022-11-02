NYK orders two LNG-fuelled bulkers at Oshima

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) will order two LNG-fuelled large coal carriers from Oshima Shipbuilding. The 95,000 dwt vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

NYK said in a release today it is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until future zero-emission ships can be realised.

The company ordered the world’s first LNG-fuelled large coal carrier in 2019 and its first LNG-fuelled capesize bulk carrier in 2021, in addition to four more LNG-fuelled capes in January 2022.

“Going forward, we will continue with the gradual planned introduction of LNG-fuelled vessels until the realisation of zero-emission vessels that use marine fuels such as hydrogen or ammonia, which would have an even lower environmental impact,” NYK stated today.