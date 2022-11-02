AsiaDry Cargo

NYK orders two LNG-fuelled bulkers at Oshima

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersNovember 2, 2022
NYK

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) will order two LNG-fuelled large coal carriers from Oshima Shipbuilding. The 95,000 dwt vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

NYK said in a release today it is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until future zero-emission ships can be realised.

The company ordered the world’s first LNG-fuelled large coal carrier in 2019 and its first LNG-fuelled capesize bulk carrier in 2021, in addition to four more LNG-fuelled capes in January 2022.

“Going forward, we will continue with the gradual planned introduction of LNG-fuelled vessels until the realisation of zero-emission vessels that use marine fuels such as hydrogen or ammonia, which would have an even lower environmental impact,” NYK stated today.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

