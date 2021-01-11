NYK participates in Papua New Guinea gas project

Japanese shipping line Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) will participate in the design, development and engineering work of a floating LNG storage and regasification power generation facility (FSRP) planned near Lae, the capital of Morobe province in Papua New Guinea (PNG), together with the Chiyoda Corporation and Moss Maritime, a Norwegian company. This design, development and engineering work contract was handed out by Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, a national oil company in Papua New Guinea.

The new FSRP facility will have the capacity to generate 75 MW of power to be exported to the local transmission grid, in addition to being able to load and store 140,000 cu m of LNG that can be offloaded to small scale vessels and redistributed to local areas. The LNG can also be regasified and exported as gas via a pipeline to local areas as well.