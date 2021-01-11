AsiaGas

NYK participates in Papua New Guinea gas project

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 12, 2021
0 26 1 minute read

Japanese shipping line Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) will participate in the design, development and engineering work of a floating LNG storage and regasification power generation facility (FSRP) planned near Lae, the capital of Morobe province in Papua New Guinea (PNG), together with the Chiyoda Corporation and Moss Maritime, a Norwegian company. This design, development and engineering work contract was handed out by Kumul Petroleum Holdings Limited, a national oil company in Papua New Guinea.

The new FSRP facility will have the capacity to generate 75 MW of power to be exported to the local transmission grid, in addition to being able to load and store 140,000 cu m of LNG that can be offloaded to small scale vessels and redistributed to local areas. The LNG can also be regasified and exported as gas via a pipeline to local areas as well.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 12, 2021
0 26 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button