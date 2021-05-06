AsiaEuropeOffshoreRenewables

NYK seals crew transfer vessel bareboat charter contract

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 6, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
N-O-S

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has concluded a bareboat charter contract with Northern Offshore Service (NOS), a subsidiary of the Sweden-based Northern Offshore Group (NOG), for a crew transfer vessel to service offshore wind farms.

The CTV, which is named Energizer, is owned by NYK and will be chartered to NOS through a 10-year bareboat charter contract to transfer crews to offshore wind power stations, mainly in Europe, under the operation of NOS.

NYK has additionally agreed to dispatch its engineers to NOS to participate in operations and shipmanagement in Europe in preparation for the development of the CTV business in Japan, something NYK has recently made significant plans to support.

The suitably named vessel Energizer is equipped with a large-capacity battery that can be recharged from a power generation facility and can be switched to hybrid mode.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 6, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button