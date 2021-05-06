NYK seals crew transfer vessel bareboat charter contract

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has concluded a bareboat charter contract with Northern Offshore Service (NOS), a subsidiary of the Sweden-based Northern Offshore Group (NOG), for a crew transfer vessel to service offshore wind farms.

The CTV, which is named Energizer, is owned by NYK and will be chartered to NOS through a 10-year bareboat charter contract to transfer crews to offshore wind power stations, mainly in Europe, under the operation of NOS.

NYK has additionally agreed to dispatch its engineers to NOS to participate in operations and shipmanagement in Europe in preparation for the development of the CTV business in Japan, something NYK has recently made significant plans to support.

The suitably named vessel Energizer is equipped with a large-capacity battery that can be recharged from a power generation facility and can be switched to hybrid mode.