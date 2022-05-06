AsiaEuropeGas

NYK seals fourth LNG contract with EDF

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK), via its subsidiary France LNG Shipping, has concluded a fourth LNG carrier long-term charter with France’s EDF LNG Shipping.

A ship order has been placed with South Korea’s Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries. The 174,000 cu m ship will deliver in 2025 and will fly the French flag. No prices for the newbuild or the charter have been revealed.

NYK executive officer Hironobu Watanabe said, “We will continue to provide EDF with stable LNG transportation services under our strong partnership, contributing to energy transitions around the world.”

