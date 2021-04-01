NYK seals sustainability linked loan deals worth $804m

AsiaFinance and Insurance

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has signed two sustainability-linked loan (SLL) deals with combined value of $804m.

The SSLs are NYK’s first environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) finance agreements since the company announced plans in February to further integrate ESG into its management strategy.

The loans are aligned with the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles set forth by the Loan Market Association and other organizations.

The first 5-year loan was executed on March 31. It includes six banks and value of $204m.

The second, $600m is a revolving credit also executed on March 31. The lender is Sumitomo Mitsui Banking.

These two agreements bring NYK’s total number of SLLs to four.

