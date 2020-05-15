Home Sector Tech NYK secures class approval for autonomous ship framework May 15th, 2020 Jason Jiang Asia, Tech

Japanese owner NYK has obtained approval in principle (AIP) for an autonomous ship framework, currently being developed under the name of APExS, from classification society ClassNK.

It is the first time for an autonomous ship framework to be approved in Japan. Based on the framework, NYK will further deepen its cooperation with domestic and overseas partners for the development of autonomous ship technology.

The framework includes the development high-speed computer-based information processing technology and risk analyses that support crew members’ situational awareness and the decision-making necessary for maneuvering.

Last year, NYK conducted a trial of its maritime autonomous surface ship trial on its car carrier Iris Leader on routes between China and Japan.