NYK secures renewable diesel COA with Neste Shipping

NYK Bulkship, a unit of Japan’s NYK Group, has signed a contract of affreightment (COA) with Finland’s Neste for the ocean transportation of renewable diesel.

Under the agreement, NYK Bulkship will use its MR tankers to transport Neste Renewable Diesel, which is produced from globally sourced wastes and residues such as waste animal fat, residues from vegetable oil, used cooking oil, from Singapore to North America.

The company said it is aiming to further contribute to the transportation of renewable products including sustainable aviation fuel such as NRD in accordance with the NYK’s ESG management strategy.

Last month, NYK announced that it would further integrate ESG into the company’s management strategy and promote activities that contribute to the achievement of the sustainable development goals.