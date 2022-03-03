AsiaContainersDry CargoEnvironmentOperations

NYK showcases ammonia-fuelled concept designs

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 3, 2022
NYK

Japanese shipping line Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) and Elomatic Oy, a Finnish maritime consulting and engineering firm, have completed the development of a concept designs for ammonia fuel ready, LNG-fuelled car carriers and post-panamax bulk carriers.

Up next the design collaborative will make a similar concept for a capesize bulk carrier and a very large crude oil carrier. The plan then is to start discussing with shipyards and equipment providers by the end of this year to take the design closer to the construction phase with an aim to have a first such vessel trading by 2025.

NYK has a host of other shipping-related ammonia research projects underway. In August 2020 the line teamed with compatriot yard Japan Marine United and local class society Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) to try and commercialise the use of an ammonia-fuelled ammonia gas carrier as well as an ammonia floating storage and regasification barge.

