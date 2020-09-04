NYK to develop ammonia-powered tugboat

Japanese outfits NYK, IHI Power Systems and ClassNK have signed an agreement for the joint research and development on the world’s first ammonia-fueled tugboat.

The companies will proceed with R&D from both technical and operational aspects for the introduction of ammonia as a marine fuel for tugboats.

This year, the parties will focus on themes such as technological development of the hull, engine, and fuel supply system, and development of safety navigation methods and then commence study on the construction of the vessel after evaluating the R&D results.

“The introduction of ammonia as a marine fuel is highly expected to be a practical solution for decarbonization in the shipping sector. This joint R&D envisions the implementation of ammonia marine fuel in tugboats that require high output, and we will firmly establish the technical and operational requirements for that purpose,” NYK said in a release.

Last month, NYK also entered into a partnership with compatriot yard Japan Marine United and ClassNK to try and commercialise the use of an ammonia-fuelled ammonia gas carrier and an ammonia floating storage and regasification barge.