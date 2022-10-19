AsiaGasTankers

NYK to invest in Pertamina

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 19, 2022
0 88 1 minute read
Pertamina

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is investing in Indonesia’s best-known shipping line, reaching a basic agreement to invest in Pertamina International Shipping (PIS), a shipping subsidiary of Pertamina, a state-owned oil and gas company based in Indonesia. The parties plan to conclude an investment agreement and complete the investment by the end of 2022. Specific details of the size of the investment have not been revealed.

Pertamina is the largest state-owned oil and gas company in Indonesia. NYK has been collaborating with PIS for years, particularly in shipmanagement in the field of energy transportation.

NYK plans to conclude a long-term strategic partnership agreement with PIS and will collaborate with PIS in a wide range of businesses, including those associated with crude oil, petroleum products, LNG transportation, floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs). NYK and PIS also intend to collaborate on carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 19, 2022
0 88 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button