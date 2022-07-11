NYK to trial energy saving devices on 50 bulk carriers

Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) has moved to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions from existing vessels by installing and testing energy saving devices on about 50 dry bulk carriers over the next three years.

The company said that even though manufacturers have independently verified the effects of individual devices, more research hasn’t been done on the best way to combine different energy saving devices and how to confirm their synergistic effects.

As a result, NYK has signed an agreement with ship propeller developer Nakashima Propeller and ship design company Fluid Techno to verify the effects of devices that enhance vessel fuel efficiency by improving water flow generated at the aft-end of ships.

The initiative, part of NYK’s Sail GREEN brand launched to emphasize the company’s efforts to reduce emissions, is expected to see an improvement of fuel efficiency by 1% to 8% and consequently a reduction of vessel GHG emissions.

“This business alliance can be said to be a pioneering attempt in the maritime industry, in which three companies will jointly work on the best mix of multiple energy-saving devices by utilising the knowledge and strengths of each company,” NYK said in a release.