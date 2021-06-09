AmericasContainersEurope

NYSHEX enters European markets

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJune 9, 2021
DP World

The New York Shipping Exchange (NYSHEX) is expanding into Europe, tapping a former chairman of the digital platform to run regional operations from the UK.

The box contracting platform, which was founded six years ago initially focusing on the transpacific, has announced Jeremy Haycock will become managing director for Europe. Haycock was an angel investor in NYSHEX and served as its first chairman through to 2019. He joins NYSHEX from Maersk where he served as most recently as managing director for the UK and Ireland.

“Bringing the exchange to Europe is a clear indication that the industry is seeing the importance of digital contracts. There is little doubt in my mind that European exporters and importers, as well as freight forwarders, are looking for innovative solutions to the challenges NYSHEX is seeking to resolve – for the benefit of all stakeholders,” commented Haycock.

