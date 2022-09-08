Oaktree offloads Hafnia stake

Private equity firm Oaktree has sold about half of its shareholding in BW-controlled tanker giant Hafnia through an overnight book-building process.

Oaktree used Fearnley Securities, Jefferies and Pareto Securities to handle the sale of 44.1m Hafnia shares, equivalent to 8.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Oaktree revealed this morning it had successfully offloaded this stake at NOK42 per share, more than doubling the price it took when it sold Hafnia its Chemical Tankers Inc division last November. It still retains 50.24m shares in Hafnia, equal to approximately 9.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Hafnia commercially operates a fleet of more than 250 vessels, including newbuilds, of which around 146 are owned or chartered-in.