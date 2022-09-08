AmericasAsiaTankers

Oaktree offloads Hafnia stake

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 8, 2022
0 51 Less than a minute
BW Hafnia

Private equity firm Oaktree has sold about half of its shareholding in BW-controlled tanker giant Hafnia through an overnight book-building process.

Oaktree used Fearnley Securities, Jefferies and Pareto Securities to handle the sale of 44.1m Hafnia shares, equivalent to 8.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Oaktree revealed this morning it had successfully offloaded this stake at NOK42 per share, more than doubling the price it took when it sold Hafnia its Chemical Tankers Inc division last November. It still retains 50.24m shares in Hafnia, equal to approximately 9.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

Hafnia commercially operates a fleet of more than 250 vessels, including newbuilds, of which around 146 are owned or chartered-in.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersSeptember 8, 2022
0 51 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button