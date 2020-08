Ocean Agencies, a low profile Ukrainian shipowner based in London, has placed an order at China’s New Dayang Shipbuilding for the construction of two 63,000 dwt ultramax bulk carriers.

The vessels will adopt Dayang’s Crown63 design and are expected to be delivered in 2022.

Ocean Agencies is a repeat customer of Dayang, and the company previously took delivery of six ultramaxes from the yard.

VesselsValue data shows Ocean Agencies currently owns a fleet of 13 bulk carriers.