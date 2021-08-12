Ocean Infinity acquires Geowynd

Houston-based marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has acquired UK-based marine geotechnics experts Geowynd for an undisclosed sum.

Geowynd, which will continue to operate under its own brand, provides consultancy services to offshore renewable energy projects through site investigations, laboratory testing strategies, foundation design and installation solutions.

The acquisition comes as Ocean Infinity continues to develop its so-called Armada robotic vessels to serve the offshore renewables industry with the provision of geophysical, geotechnical and operation and maintenance services.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “The role that Geowynd is playing in making renewable energy a reality makes them a natural fit for our business. There will, of course, be opportunities to combine our complementary expertise and capabilities, particularly as we move closer to mobilising Armada, to build upon Geowynd’s existing work in sustainably supporting the energy industry in its necessary transition to renewables.”

Earlier this year, Ocean Infinity acquired Swedish survey and data analytics provider MMT, maritime security firm Ambrey, and software engineering specialists Abyssal.