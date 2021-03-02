Ocean Infinity acquires MMT

Houston-based subsea and data company Ocean Infinity has acquired Swedish survey and data analytics provide MMT.

Ocean Infinity says the acquisition will maximise the potential of its fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) and its soon to be launched Armada fleet of uncrewed, low-emission, robotic ships.

MMT will continue to operate under the MMT brand, and will continue its pool cooperation with Norway’s Reach Subsea.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “When we started Ocean Infinity we revolutionised the industry with the deployment of AUVs on an unprecedented scale and we are set to push the boundaries again with our fleet of uncrewed low-emission robotic vessels. To achieve our ambition of transforming operations at sea through innovation and technology we need the very best people who share our passion for creating safer and more sustainable ways of working. I’m thrilled that we are being joined by a highly impressive group of new colleagues from MMT who collectively bring with them decades of knowledge, experience and a track record of excellence. With the team from MMT alongside us I have no doubt we will exceed all expectations and create the leading ocean and seabed data analytics business in the world.”

The enlarged company will have a headcount of over 300 people and will operate from offices in the US, Sweden, UK, Singapore and Norway.